Mayor Madden announces partnership to promote residential composting

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Mayor Patrick Madden announced the launch of Troy’s first annual online backyard composter and rain barrel sale to promote composting and food waste reduction.

Troy and Capital Region residents can purchase backyard composter bins, rain barrels, and other equipment as part of the Troy’s efforts to divert food scraps from local landfills and promote sustainable practices.

View a full list of available composting and rain barrel equipment available for purchase at https://troycompostersale.ecwid.com/

Items will be ready for pick-up at the Troy Waterfront Farmers’ Market from 9:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. Saturday, April 4th.