Mayor Kathy Sheehan faces Rev. Valerie Faust in Albany Democratic Primary

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sheehan faces Faust in Albany Democratic mayoral primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Democratic voters in Albany can place their ballots on Tuesday, June 22 in a primary race between two-term incumbent Mayor Kathy Sheehan and challenger Rev. Valerie Faust.

During the pandemic knocking on doors has been hard until recently. Both candidates had to rely on themselves for campaign funding.


“We relied on word of mouth for my campaign. We told people to tell your momma, your cousin, your auntie to vote for me. However we did get around to a lot of people knocking on doors,” said Valerie Faust.

“People are waking up and saying what do you mean there’s a primary. That’s the reaction I have gotten a lot going door to door,” said Mayor Sheehan.

This campaign focuses on the financial toll of the pandemic. Mayor Sheehan says it has been important asking the community how the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan should be spent.

“If you have a program or have an idea, we have funding. We want to make sure we are investing in our city and our youth,” said she.

“It is important to prioritize, listen to the people, and find out what they need in their communities,” said Faust.

As they went door to door, both candidates say many have expressed concerns about the increase in gun violence in Albany.

“We are sending the message that if you use a gun in the city of Albany, we will find you, we will arrest you and we will ask to prosecute you to the fullest extent,” said Sheehan.

“I think it’s up to my people to really lead out and try to stop this,” said Faust.

The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary will face Republican Alicia Purdy and Independent Greg Aidala in November.

The polls will be opened throughout the Capital Region on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For a full roster of Albany primary candidates, see the board of elections’ website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire