Mayor Bill de Blasio toasts his bagel, social media weighs in

NEW YORK (NEW YORK POST)– To toast or not to toast? The choice of New York City’s mayor sparks a debate on social media.

A harmless tweet on National Bagel Day turns into another food controversy for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. On Wednesday, the mayor shared the following bagel preference, “Whole wheat. Toasted. Extra cream cheese.” Many on twitter say this is a big no when it comes to the breakfast staple.

The mayor deleting the controversial tweet then posting a new one pictured below. As you can tell, the word “toasted” has been taken out.

New York City has the best bagels in the world. But our BEST bagel?



Bagel Hole in Park Slope. No contest.



Don't get there as much as I used to, but it was our go-to when the kids needed a bite before Little League.



Whole wheat. Extra cream cheese.#NationalBagelDay https://t.co/W2VS6mq3Jx — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 15, 2020

So, how do you like your bagel?