Mayfield mourns the tragic loss of 91-year-old war veteran

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County mourns the tragic loss of one of their beloved members, 91-year-old Earl Hare. The community said his legacy will shine bright in Mayfield.

Earl Hare was known for his infectious laugh, never missing church on Sunday’s and driving his old-fashion car all over town.

Hare of Mayfield passed away on Wednesday morning in a fire at his home on Route 30 in Mayfield.

Earl gave a lot of his time to help throughout the community. He attended and helped out at local concerts and events.

“Earl Hare of Mayfield has been known to everyone as the friendly, and jovial, guy around town,” said Jamie Ward, Mayor of Mayfield.

He was a war veteran, a lover of music and a man who was not afraid to belt out a tune.

“No matter where you were and whatever business or venue you were in, Earl’s voice was heard,” said Ward.

“He did not have an inside voice even in church. You always knew Earl was there,” said Rev. Bonnie Orth, Pastor of Mayfield Presbyterian Central Church.

Hare served his country for many years on the battlefield. For his last mission on Earth, he was carried from the scene wrapped in an American flag.

“It was an act of class to bring out such an icon out that way. It was such a horrendous situation and it was a beautiful way to send him on his final farewell,” said Ward.

Mayor Ward said Hare was someone who always went out of his way for others.

“With all of his might, he pushed a snow shovel to clear the way for the folks that were coming in after him at the church,” said he.

Rev. Orth said no matter what the situation was Hare would give the shirt off his back to anyone.

“He was holding an umbrella over a homeless man while he was eating a sandwich, while Earl is just getting drenched in the pouring rain,” said she.

Alex Hitrick has been the pianist for 5 years at the Mayfield Central Presbyterian Church.

“I was looking forward to hearing Earl’s voice specifically this coming Sunday singing “Every Morning is Easter Morning,” said he.

Earl would greet Hitrick every Sunday morning and thank him for my “beautiful music” and talk about what musicals he’s recently seen. Hitrick said his life would be totally different if he hadn’t met Earl.

“He really changed my heart and I’m sure he changed plenty of other hearts in the community,” said he.

A memorial vehicle-procession is being organized for longtime for Earl Hare. The event is being organized by Fulton County Area News in collaboration with Mr. Hare’s neice, Carol Madden with support from Mayfield Mayor Jamie Ward and Fulton County Sheriff Richard C. Giardino.

Flowers had been placed on Mr. Hare’s front yard as of late Wednesday. Funeral and obituary information will be announced at a later time.

Fulton County Police said they are investigating the cause of the fire.