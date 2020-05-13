Live Now
May is Mental Health Awareness Month: Keeping your brain healthy during COVID-19

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Statistics show that 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime. However, according to officials at Saratoga Center for the Family, many more people will be experiencing those issues right now because of the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first step, experts say, is to acknowledge that the stress of the pandemic is affecting you. If you don’t, it can translate physically into headaches or other symptoms, and can add strain to your relationships.

We’re all experiencing this uncertainty at the same time, which has sort of drawn back the curtain between the therapist and the person receiving counseling.

While solidarity among the masses can be comforting, it can also contribute to added anxiety over the unknown and a fear of not having answers or a specific end in sight.

For more resources from the Saratoga Center for the Family, click here. The New York State Office of Mental Health’s Emotional Support Hotline is 1-844-863-9314.

