Massachusetts travel restrictions starting Saturday

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A new travel order goes into effect in Massachusetts on Saturday. Gov. Charlie Baker is asking all travelers—including Massachusetts residents—from restricted states to quarantine for 14 days.

Travelers can skip quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test result administered under 72 hours before arriving in the state. Anyone caught violating the order could face a $500 fine each day.

Residents must fill out a travel form on the state’s website if they’re planning to go—or are returning home from—a state.

The only states exempt from the order are New York, New Jersey, Hawaii, and the rest of New England: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Just yesterday, Gov. Baker also reiterated the importance of wearing masks to stave off the spread of COVID-19.

