Massachusetts launches online portal for volunteer sign-ups and equipment donations

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Health Department and Governor’s Office have set up online services where organizations and residents can contribute time and supplies to the coronavirus relief effort.

Individuals and companies can easily buy, sell, or donate personal protective equipment. The COVID-19 PPE Procurement and Donation Program addresses increasing demand for such items, just as MA Responds addresses the demand for skilled medical personnel. In particular, the state has an urgent need for respiratory therapists and public health nurses.

According to the governor, the effort will help outfit front line responders with the gear, supplies, and skills necessary to provide better care.

Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need. We also need more volunteers to help support our response to this unprecedented public health emergency, and urge people to sign up to lend a hand. Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker

The COVID-19 PPE Procurement and Donation creates a marketplace for critical personal protective equipment, like:

N95/N99 masks (respirators)

Surgical/procedure masks

Facemasks with integrated shields

Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR)

Goggles

Gloves

Protective suits/gowns

Booties/shoe covers

Headcovers

Hand sanitizer

Sanitizing wipes

The program will also give local manufacturers information about adapting production during the crisis.

