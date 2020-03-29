Massachusetts launches online portal for volunteer sign-ups and equipment donations

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Health Department and Governor’s Office have set up online services where organizations and residents can contribute time and supplies to the coronavirus relief effort.
Individuals and companies can easily buy, sell, or donate personal protective equipment. The COVID-19 PPE Procurement and Donation Program addresses increasing demand for such items, just as MA Responds addresses the demand for skilled medical personnel. In particular, the state has an urgent need for respiratory therapists and public health nurses.
According to the governor, the effort will help outfit front line responders with the gear, supplies, and skills necessary to provide better care.
The COVID-19 PPE Procurement and Donation creates a marketplace for critical personal protective equipment, like:
- N95/N99 masks (respirators)
- Surgical/procedure masks
- Facemasks with integrated shields
- Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR)
- Goggles
- Gloves
- Protective suits/gowns
- Booties/shoe covers
- Headcovers
- Hand sanitizer
- Sanitizing wipes
The program will also give local manufacturers information about adapting production during the crisis.
