Massachusetts homeowner fined for hosting large party

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts homeowner has been fined $1,500 for hosting a party last weekend that attracted about 200 guests, which health officials say violated state regulations on large outdoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The party in Milford last Saturday had to be broken up by police after neighbors complained. Police say no one was arrested.

The town’s health director says the homeowner, Luis Loja Caguana, was fined for three separate violations: lack of social distancing; lack of facial coverings; and a gathering that exceeded the state outdoor limit of 50 people.

Caguana says the party was a fundraiser for a woman he knows with cancer who does not have health insurance.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES