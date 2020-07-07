Massachusetts gyms, arts, and entertainment businesses enter Phase 3 of reopening

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, M.A. (NEWS10) – On Monday gyms, movie theaters, museums and other enclosed venues got the green light to move into Phase 3 of reopening.

The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield is setting up an outdoor stage for the musical Godspell on August 6th. Officials say guests will be seated with their own parties and distanced from other guests.

Katie Maguire the Berkshire Theatre Group Artistic Director and CEO says the show must go on and it’s time to bring back live entertainment.

“Our lives depend on culture here and our lives depend on it economically. Our lives also depend on it spiritually,” said Maguire.

Maguire says actors will be 10 feet apart from one another on the stage. The theatre opened it’s box office for people to start purchasing tickets online or over the phone.

Officials say with the theatre being a popular tourist attraction, they are urging people to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“We are hoping they will be smart, and wear their masks when they come to the theatre Everyone will be socially distanced including the actors on the stage,” said Maguire.