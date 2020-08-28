Massachusetts expands child care options for start of school year

Mom on a laptop distracted by hugging child

Mom on a laptop distracted by hugging child. (Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels)

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed an executive order that gives working parents more child care options for children engaged in remote learning when school resumes this fall.

Friday’s order allows the Department of Early Education and Care to authorize currently licensed after-school and out-of-school programs to operate during the school day.

Current law prohibits such programs for school-aged children from offering care during regular school hours. It will allow YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, family child care homes, and other facilities to care for school-age children who are learning remotely.

