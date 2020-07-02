Live Now
Pres. Trump briefing

Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker and officials news conference in Boston Thursday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Watch Live at 12PM on WWLP.com

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday.

Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel at the State House around 12:00 p.m.

At 2:00 p.m., Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito will join Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy for an event at Fenway Park.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 109,143 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,081 deaths as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG