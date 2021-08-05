Mask mandate reinstituted for all City of Albany employees, buildings

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany mayor has reinstituted a mask mandate for all city employees and within all city buildings. The mandate is effective immediately.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the city is seeing an increase in community spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Albany County is listed as having “substantial” community spread by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under this ranking, the CDC recommends a return to masking.

“We want to keep our employees, their families, and our community safe, and we hope this action will encourage others to implement indoor mask mandates until our risk level falls below current levels,” Sheehan said.

In addition, the mayor said she encourages all city employees and residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The only way to prevent these mutations is to reduce the number of people who become sick with COVID. The vaccine is safe, effective, and free,” she added. “Children and people with compromised immune systems cannot get the vaccine, which makes it all the more important for those of us who can get vaccinated to do our part to keep them safe.”

On Thursday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said 67% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.2% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 77.8%.