Marilyn Manson to turn himself in on assault charges stemming from alleged incident at 2019 concert

Police said Manson and his attorneys have “been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made” to answer to the charges. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Rock musician Marilyn Manson is expected to turn himself in to the Los Angeles police on assault charges stemming from an alleged incident from 2019, according to the police chief of Gilford, New Hampshire.

An in-house prosecutor with the Gilford Police Department has reached a deal with attorneys for Manson — born Brian Hugh Warner — after the Gilford Police Department shared news of their active arrest warrant for Manson on Facebook last month. In the post, the police department said Manson was charged with two counts of simple assault on a videographer.

The alleged incident took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019, according to police.

“Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” police wrote in the Facebook post.

Gilford Police now say a copy of the warrant is being sent to the LAPD, who will then contact Manson’s attorneys to arrange for a time that he will turn himself in. After the booking and bail processes, Manson will be given a date for a court appearance in New Hampshire. If he turns himself in within the next “few weeks,” that court date will likely be scheduled for mid-August, Gilford Police confirmed in an emailed statement.

Each misdemeanor count can carry penalties of a possible one-year jail sentence and fines of up to $2,000. Police also noted that Manson’s alleged assaults are “not sexual” in nature.

In a statement shared with People, one of Manson’s attorneys has claimed that the alleged victim had only filed a police report after Manson refused to pay $35,000 for damages to video equipment. King also claimed that the incident may have involved a “small amount” of Manson’s spit which came into contact with the videographer’s arm.

“This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout,” said attorney Howard King.

Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee, however, claims that reports of the videographer asking for a “payout” are false, as the police report was filed “the day after” the alleged incident.

As of Saturday, Chief Burpee said Manson’s attorney in New Hampshire is still coordinating with his L.A. attorney and publicist on the details of reporting to the LAPD.

In 2020, Manson had also been accused of sexual, physical and emotional abuse by over a dozen women including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, the Huffington Post reported at the time. He has denied all allegations.