Marijuana is legal in NY, but some towns already putting a halt on sales

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was no April Fool’s joke that New York had it’s first full day of marijuana being legal. The new legalization comes with many questions such as, how the industry will operate and where will people be allowed to smoke it?

Experts are calling this law a major breakthrough while the Town of Amsterdam put a freeze on marijuana sales.

After the state gave the green light, less than 24 hours later, the Town of Amsterdam decided to take action and put a hold on marijuana sales.

“For the character of our town, it doesn’t fit in. We also do have an older population here,” said Amsterdam Town Supervisor Thomas DiMezza.

DiMezza, along with other board members, approved a 30-day moratorium on the installation or consideration of recreational marijuana dispensaries or cannabis consumption sites. DiMezza said there is no room for it.

“We have a lot of retail on Route 30, and we are developing a lot of houses. The housing market is very short right now, so I think that marijuana sales and dispensaries just won’t fit our character,” he said.

DiMezza originally called Wednesday’s special board meeting to block potential growth operations of marijuana all together. However, that action will require the adoption of a local law subject to a public hearing.

The Town of Amsterdam scheduled a public board meeting on April 28 at 6:55 p.m.

“The state has very strict rules when it comes to having smoking sections outside of restaurants. Plus, people don’t even want cigarettes near the tables, so I don’t think they will want to be near marijuana, either,” said Tess Collins, owner of McGeary’s in Albany.

Collins said, when it comes to the public use of marijuana, she believes people would be up in arms about a marijuana reserved smoking section outside of restaurants.

“We wouldn’t be able to allow to anyway especially with people’s health issues and things like that,” she said.

As the kinks are still being worked out, Dr. Stephen Dahmer Chief Medical Officer of Vireo Health said the law will finally open up more opportunities for scientific research.

“We have a chance to study this plant better. We also have a chance to offer it as medicine to more New Yorkers,” said Dr. Dahmer.