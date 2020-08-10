Maria College to offer occupational therapy graduate program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Maria College is launching its first-ever graduate degree program in the Fall 2020 semester. The Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy program was approved by the New York State Board of Regents to begin educating students.

“We are tremendously proud to launch this program,” said Maria President Thomas Gamble, Ph.D. “It’s a bold new step for Maria College to launch a Master’s degree as we strategically expand into graduate education. As Maria College continues to grow in key healthcare areas, the addition of a graduate program in a critical healthcare field like Occupational Therapy is a natural first step that builds on our program’s excellent reputation and strengths. The program’s approval is a great piece of news for the college and adds to the exciting renewal that is happening at Maria.”

The program was under development for more than three years, and marks Maria College’s first Master’s degree program.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Therapists earn an average of $84,950 per year and the field is growing rapidly.

LATEST STORIES



