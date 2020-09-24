Manhole explosion reported in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An manhole explosion has been reported in Albany. The video above is courtesy Alyssa Vandenburgh.
Emergency crews and National Grid are reportedly on the scene near Maiden Lane, Broadway, and James and Pine Streets. Two manholes in the area are reportedly smoking.
Details are slim for now. Stick with NEWS10 for updates as this breaking story develops.
