Man who inspired changes to states youthful offender law as a teen arrested on drug charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One-time inspiration to raise the age teens can be charged as an adult to 21 in New York, Marquis Dixon, was arrested Monday on felony drug charges, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Dixon was arrested after being pulled over by Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies for driving a car with no front license plate. The Sheriff’s office said Dixon was driving an uninspected gray Infiniti with a suspended license.

They also said they found cocaine on Dixon while making the arrest.

Dixon made headlines in 2016 while serving nine years in prison for luring a man and stealing his sneakers in 2014. He was 16-years-old at the time of the crime.

His case brought awareness to youth offenders and helped lead the way for the state to raise the age of youth offenders.

His case was appealed, and the court agreed Dixon should have been charged as a youthful offender. His sentence was reduced and he served three of the nine years. Dixon was released in November 2016 with a clean slate.

Dixon has had multiple brushes with law enforcement since his release in 2016. He’s been arrested for passing counterfeit money, threatening his mother with a knife, and possessing a stolen vehicle.

The Albany Police Department said Dixon has been arrested by its agency alone eight times, seven of those occurred in 2017.

Charges stemming from his most recent arrest include criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and several vehicle/traffic law violations.

Dixon is waiting for arraignment while being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility.