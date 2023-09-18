JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police released an update to an officer involved fatal shooting that happened over the weekend. NEWS10 is in Fulton County with the latest in developments there.

State Police say 28-year-old Nathan Wood was shot and killed by a Johnstown police officer. Police say Wood attacked the officer with a hammer. State Police say it happened after the officer was called to the home on Washington Street.

Sometime around 6 am Sunday, police say Wood entered the upstairs apartment without permission. The property owner who lives in the downstairs apartment confronted Wood. That’s when Wood allegedly struck the landlord multiple times with a hammer.

Once on scene, a Johnstown police officer encountered Wood, who failed to listen to the officer’s commands. Wood then hit the officer with the hammer. The officer shot Wood and he was then taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he died shortly thereafter.

Police confirmed the upstairs apartment resident was not home at the time. NEWS10 spoke with one person who knows Wood but did not want to go on camera. He says Wood and the person who lived in that upstairs apartment are known to each other.

The Johnstown police officer and the landlord were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the officer.

NEWS10 has been in communication with the Attorney General’s office, and they told us they are still assessing this case. They said they will have a more formal answer for us later Monday evening.