Truck strikes Amish hay wagon, killing 1

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
amish buggy

ROOT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man died after he was struck by a pickup truck while operating his Amish hay wagon Tuesday night. The accident happened on State Highway 162 between Currytown Road and Darrow Road at about 8:15 p.m., Montgomery County Sherriff Jeffery Smith said.

Joel K. Glick, 49, of Sprakers was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The Rural Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Sheriff’s Deputies were responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga