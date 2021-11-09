Man arrested in Niskayuna after reportedly breaking into home, assaulting police officer

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Police Department has arrested Kyle Bellick, 21, after responding to a report of a burglary in Niskayuna. Police said Bellick assaulted an officer when the officer approached him about the burglary.

Around 10 a.m. on November 8, police responded to a burglary in progress on Chestnut Lane in Niskayuna. Police said a man had broken into an attached garage of a residence while the homeowner was home. The homeowner gave the officers a description of the suspect, who was later identified as Bellick.

An officer, who was checking the area for the suspect, saw Bellick walking on a nearby road. Police said when the officer approached him, Bellick became aggressive and started fighting with the officer.

The officer gained control of Bellick with the assistance of a motorist who was passing by. Police said other officers arrived shortly after and placed Bellick into custody. Bellick was later identified by the homeowner as the person who entered his garage.

Police said the officer was injured during the altercation and was treated by Niskayuna Fire District 1 and 2. He was transported to Ellis Hospital for evaluation and released.

Bellick was charged with burglary in the second degree and assault of a police officer, which are both felonies. More charges are pending.