Man arrested in Dutchess County on Virgin Islands murder warrant

FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teen accused of murder in St. Thomas was found in the Hudson Valley, police say. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 19-year-old Jerome Wallace, 19 for murder and various other charges in the Virgin Islands.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division located and arrested Wallace in Fishkill on an active arrest warrant.

Wallace stands charged in tropical St. Thomas with murder, assault, firearms possession, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy.

Wallace awaits extradition in Dutchess County Jail.

LATEST STORIES