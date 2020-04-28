Man arrested after allegedly stealing over $900 in merchandise, possessing crack cocaine, driving with suspended license

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a man connected to multiple larcenies throughout the month of March.

Police arrested Eugene Wachtel, 53, of Glenville for burglary in the third degree, three counts of petit larceny, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of stolen property and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.

Police said the arrest happened on Sunday when someone reported a man had fled the Walmart at Old Gick Road in Saratoga with stolen merchandise.

Police located Watchel on State Route 50 in Wilton shortly after and recognized him as the suspect involved with multiple larcenies throughout the month of March.

Watchel is believed to be the suspect that stole $523.37 worth in merchandise from Walmart, $488.30 from Target and $121.24 from Hannaford. When police searched his vehicle, they found Watchel had over $900 worth of stolen merchandise from both Target and Walmart. He was also in possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia and had a suspended license.

Upon investigation, police found out that there is a standing no trespass order against Watchel at Hannaford.

He was arraigned at Wilton Town Court and remains at the Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is due in Saratoga Springs City Court on May 5 and at Wilton Town Court on the same day at 4 p.m.

