Malls reopening with proper air filtration systems installed

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Malls across New York State are allowed to begin reopening today as long as they install air filters that remove coronavirus particles from the air.

There will be some changes shoppers see and others they wont. While the stores with outside entrances have been open for businesses, retailers and restaurants located in the interior of malls have not seen a customer since mid March.

Crossgates released their healthy shopper guidelines that include proactive touchless disinfecting, hand sanitizing stations and curbside pick-up.

CDC-recommended disinfectant will be sprayed on door handles, restrooms and escalators, among other places, throughout the day. Crossgates representatives said they are abiding by new ventilation protocols, increasing the flow of outdoor air.

The online directory has specific hours for stores. Some are still only offering curbside pick up.

