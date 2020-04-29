Make-A-Wish Northeast New York still working to make wishes come true during pandemic

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 40 years ago today was the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish America. Chapters around the globe recognize April 29 as World Wish Day, and honor those stars who align their time and resources make the organization’s mission possible.

In the Northeast New York chapter area, more than 50 kids are waiting for their wishes to be granted. Even during these challenging times, the organization remains committed to seeing those through.

“We’re coming to terms with that and making adjustments to our budget to continue to grant wishes, but also making sure we can do so without cutting our quality as far as those wish experiences go,” William C. Trigg, III, CEO of Make-A-Wish NENY told News10, “so the continued support of the public, especially at this time, is vital to us being able to fulfill that commitment.”

The local chapter’s gala had to be moved online because of the pandemic. The “When Stars Align” gala will be streamed on Facebook and Youtube on June 4th.