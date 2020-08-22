Make-A-Wish honors local boy with parade and proclamation from Schenectady Mayor

8-year-old Jacob Lall was honored by the city of Schenectady with a proclamation from Mayor Gary McCarthy.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local 8-year-old’s dreams came true Saturday, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy presented Jacob Lall with an official proclamation honoring him on his wish day. Jacob has special needs, and loves all things that have to do with wheels, so it was only fitting that he was given a very special parade.

Jacob also wished for an iPad with all the accessories to go with it. Jacob’s mother is grateful her son is here to receive these wishes after all he’s been through at just 8 years old.

“I’m so thankful as a mom, with being on this long journey. I had a lot of support, but without me, he wouldn’t be here,” Laura Brown, Jacob’s mother told News10, “and I believe it’s because I was determined that my baby’s going to walk. My baby’s going to talk.”

The clock tower at Schenectady City Hall will be lit up in blue Saturday night to recognize Jacob and all the kids with critical illnesses helped by Make-A-Wish.