MAGA hat cake sparks protest at bakery in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — Protesters and counterprotesters gathered at a Central Avenue bakery in response to a cake made to resemble a Make America Great Again hat that was posted on social media in July.
The Times Union reports that employees at Coccadotts Cake Shop in Colonie could be seen still working as protesters chanted outside on Thursday.
Black Lives Matter protesters were outnumbered by the counterprotesters who came out in support of the bakery. There were over 125 people outside. Counterprotesters encouraged passing cars to honk their horns in support of the bakery’s right to free speech.
After Coccadotts appeared to scrub their social media, local radio personality shared a tweet with information about the original situation:
LATEST STORIES
- BlueShield employees donate over 2,000 pounds of food to The Regional Food Bank
- Vermont college towns could set curfews for bars and clubs
- Legislative hearing held on how COVID-19 is affecting veterans
- Massachusetts launches website to track crime and arrest data from police departments statewide
- Rensselaer exit from Interstate 787 closing through September