MAGA hat cake sparks protest at bakery in Colonie

A man wears a hat with President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan in Montgomery, Alabama on November 6, 2018. (AP / Butch Dill)

COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — Protesters and counterprotesters gathered at a Central Avenue bakery in response to a cake made to resemble a Make America Great Again hat that was posted on social media in July.

The Times Union reports that employees at Coccadotts Cake Shop in Colonie could be seen still working as protesters chanted outside on Thursday.

Black Lives Matter protesters were outnumbered by the counterprotesters who came out in support of the bakery. There were over 125 people outside. Counterprotesters encouraged passing cars to honk their horns in support of the bakery’s right to free speech.

After Coccadotts appeared to scrub their social media, local radio personality shared a tweet with information about the original situation:

REPREHENSIBLE



Coccadotts

cancelled by

local BLM thugs



are they

coming for

Kathy Sheehan’s

City Hall home next? pic.twitter.com/02XoS5oL1Q — Kevin McCashion 🇺🇸 (@Kevin_McCashion) July 29, 2020

