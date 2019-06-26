Madison VanDenburg named Albany County Executive’s Citizen of the Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Madison VanDenburg is named Albany County Executive’s Citizen of the Month.

In a ceremony at the Times Union Center, County Executive McCoy named Madison VanDenburg the Albany County Executive’s Citizen of the Month for “her hard work and dedication pursuing her dream.”



North Colonie Central School District Superintendent D. Joseph Coor was in attendance, saying her efforts on American Idol inspired all of the Capital Region.



Madison VanDenburg finished in the top 3 on American Idol.

