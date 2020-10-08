Low-risk coronavirus exposure found in four Saratoga County businesses

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Health officials sent a release Thursday morning to inform the public of four businesses that had an employee test positive for the coronavirus. Health officials said the employees wore a mask the entire time and the risk for having potentially contracted the virus remains low.

They encourage anyone who visited the following venues at the times the employees worked to go get tested. The following is information provided by Saratoga County:

Saratoga County Treasurer’s Office

An employee working at the Saratoga County Treasurer’s Office, located at 40 McMaster Street, Ballston Spa, tested positive for COVID-19, and worked on:

Monday, October 5, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Saratoga County Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public until Wednesday, October 21, 2020. During that time, the office will be conducting business via mail, a physical dropbox and essential appointments only. These temporary operational changes are consistent with emergency plans developed at the start of the pandemic and were continuously updated to protect the public and our employees. Details are available on the Treasurer’s website.

550 Waterfront in Saratoga Springs

An employee working at 550 Waterfront, located at 550 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, tested positive for COVID-19, and worked on:

Monday, October 5, from 3:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The Rusty Nail Grill & Tavern in Clifton Park

An employee working at The Rusty Nail Grill & Tavern, located at 1781 Route 9, Clifton Park, tested positive for COVID-19, and worked on:

Sunday, October 4, from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Pasta Pane in Clifton Park

An employee working at Pasta Pane, located at 18 Park Avenue, Clifton Park, tested positive for COVID-19, and worked on:

Sunday, September 27, from 3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thursday October 1, from 3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

