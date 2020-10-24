Long lines mark the first day of early voting in Capital Region

Lines of voters gather for early voting in New York

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lines of registered voters flocked to the polls on Saturday for the first day of early voting in New York. Hundreds of people stood in line at the Karen B. Johnson Library.

With Election Day only being 9 days away, people took full advantage of casting their vote in early for the 2020 election.

Rob Suyrco was one of the first voters in line this morning.

“Today I was surprised to see the line as big this early. But I’m happy to be here, and I think it’s important,” said Suyrco,

Many voters say they didn’t mind waiting in the long lines.



“I left the house at 8:30 a.m. this morning. I thought I would actually be late but I got here early. But I was surprised it didn’t take that long,” said John Lynch, voter.

Schenectady County Board of Election Commissioners Amy Hild and Darlene Harris say people will be six feet apart in line. She says their goal throughout the day is to keep the lines moving.

They are asking voters to follow COVID-19 gudielines within the polls.

“Everyone who comes out to vote today, please wear a mask, and mantain your distancing,” said Harris.

“This year we have employed more than double the poll workers that we typically do. We have at least 4 polling stations that everyone voter can check in at,” said Hild.

Hild says they will be cleaning each poll after a voter is done.

Even with some new changes, Lynch says his voting process went quick and easy.

“They were sanitizing the pens as I was leaving, but everything else seemed to be normal,” said he.

Registered voters can vote in three ways, absentee ballot, in person early voting or on Election Day. All absentee ballots in New York must be requested by October 27. The early voting polls will be open for the next nine days and will close the day before November 3.

The Karen B. Johnson Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

News10 has a full list of early voting sites throughout the Capital Region.

