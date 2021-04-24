Locations throughout Capital Region collect prescription drugs as part of National Drug Take-Back Day

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several locations across the Capital Region took part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday.

“The goal is to get people to get into their cabinets and get those old meds and bring them here to Walgreens, or some of the other drop sites around the county and make sure they don’t end up in the wrong hands,” said Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly.

It’s aimed at making sure unused and unwanted prescription drugs get disposed of safely.

“Awareness is what it’s all about and I don’t think people realize just how dangerous those old medications sitting in the medicine cabinet can be,” Donnelly said.

One of the take-back events took place at the Walgreens in Castleton, which helped provide outreach and education in a family-friendly setting.

“I’m hopeful that today, with today’s event, it’ll signify an uptick in accessibility and awareness, people will be able to get the help that they need,” Assemblyman Jake Ashby said.

The event at Walgreens was an important initiative for the Schodack Police Department, who through a survey found members of the community are concerned with the abuse of illicit and prescription drugs.

“Just showing the community that we’re a part of this, we’re in this fight and it’s important to us,” Schodack Police Chief John Hourigan explained.

Especially as the national crisis hits close to home.

“There’s been a spike in overdose deaths around the county, we had a 13-year-old in Troy a few weeks ago,” says Donnelly.

Police departments across the region say they’ll take unwanted prescription drugs at any time.