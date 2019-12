HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While researching her family history online, Carol Rymanowski came across a post for her father’s missing POW bracelet.

The post was made on an online forum in 2018 and the user was looking for information about its owner.

Users in the thread were able to locate pictures, information and the obituary for Carol’s dad, Carl R. Loiocano.

Carol and her family hope they’re able to get in touch with the person who has the bracelet. The user lives in Lake Norman, N.C.