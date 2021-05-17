Local woman collecting donations for crews fighting forest fire in the Berkshires

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — Mitigating the brush fires in the Berkshires is not a light task, especially for crews that have been working in those conditions for 4 days in a row. That’s why the community is stepping in to take care of those firefighters and give them the resources they need.

Andi Bryant’s husband is a firefighter on the scene of the brush fire that started in their town.

“He’s been back every day. They’re all the same people that are still going back every day,” Bryant said.

According to Bryant, what started as a 50 person job has grown to 150 firefighters going up the mountain in 70 degree weather to contain the flames.

“They need to hydrate,” said Bryant, “and as much water, and gatorade and food that we’re providing, some are still dehydrating. It’s hot and dusty.”

Bryant is collecting items to help the crews keep their strength.

“Harrison Avenue, that’s the drop spot for those donations,” said Bryant, “and then we have couriers that are running items from here to where they need to go.”

There’s also a notepad where community members can write words of encouragement for the firefighters.

“Pray for the firefighters. Keep them in your thoughts. It’s hot. It’s worse when you’re in the fire. It’s windier up there,” said Bryant. “Just keep them in your thoughts.”