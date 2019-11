GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday marked the United States Marine Corps’ 244th birthday. Five veterans from the Capital Region were honored for their courage and sacrifice during World War II and the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Thomas Smith, Thomas Lemme, Sal Famularo, Ambrose Anderson Jr., and Nils Mocker were awarded citations from the New York State Assembly.

Dr. Thomas J. Smith spent 36 consecutive days in battle.

Ambrose “Cowboy” Anderson Jr. was one of the first African Americans to serve in the US Marine Corps.



Sal Famularo was wounded by enemy fire and nearly lost his life, but was rescued by a US tank.

Thomas Lemme met Shirley Temple while in the hospital recovering from a grenade injury. He was given the nickname “Hollywood Tom.”