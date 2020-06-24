Local teen uses social media to amplify black voices

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannah Wang is off to NYU in the fall after finishing up at Shaker High School. In the meantime, she’s working on a social media campaign that’s getting a lot of attention on Instagram, called the Anti Racism Education, or ARE Project.

“Our project is a platform for teens or young adults, ages 14 to 21,” Wang, the group’s co-organizer told News10, “to talk about anti-blackness in our communities and our own lives, through media by black creators.”

Wang made very clear the project’s goal isn’t to teach people about racism, but to create a space online for people to find content like movies and poetry by black creators.

The ARE Project has close to 500 members all over the world, after only coming into existence two weeks ago.

“We have people from 35 U.S. states and 16 countries,” Wang said.

The group has meetings over Zoom chat at different times so everyone in different time zones can attend.

Wang says a big reason they’ve been able to reach so many people is because her friend in Los Angeles, Sasha Ronaghi started the project. Wang and Ronaghi were going to be college roommates but ultimately decided on different schools.

The ARE project has two speakers coming up, one being Hannah Flores, a teenaged poet. Young people eager to hear about work from diverse artists will be tuning in from coast to coast.

More information about their upcoming events can be found here on The ARE Project’s Instagram.