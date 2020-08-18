Local teachers prep for extra school supplies

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many local teachers are gearing up for their COVID-19 era classrooms.

Cheryl Steinhorst, a teacher at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish School in Niskayuna says usually school supplies would be shared but now every student must have their own.

Steinhorst says this school year is all about change.

“I started thinking about this at the beginning of summer, what do I need to change,” said she.

Steinhorst put her nose to the books to figure out what her kindergarten students needed, and how she could make it cost affective. With many hours in the making, her idea came to life.

“I started putting together individual subject kits for the students. For the math kit I included ten blocks, counting bears, double sider counters and pattern blocks,” said she.

Steinhorst says for the first time she is asking students to bring in their own plato and pencil cases.

When it comes to getting cleaning supplies, Steinhorst says she knows they are difficult to come by. She is asking parents to keep their eyes out for wipes and paper towels.

St. Madeline Sophie School has also been gearing up on what their students need.

“Each child will have their own pouch filled with their own crayons, markers, pencils, scissors and other things,” said Kelly Sloan, principal of St. Madeline Sophie School.

Sloan says each student will also have a outdoor bag with a jump rope, bean bag, sidewalk chalk, ball and frisbee. The school says they will also be offering their own supply of cleaning supplies.

She says the most important thing is making sure every school supply is water proof.

“We need everything to be water proof because we are going to be using a electric static sprayer. This will be used everyday to clean every surface in the classroom,” said she.

Teachers says another supply on the list is masks. Students are required to wear a mask during the whole school day. St. Madeline and Sophie School are offering ultra board barriers as an alternative where students can eat lunch or take mask breaks behind it.

Many schools are also offering an easier way to get school supplies. You can shop right at home. School Tool Box Essentials sells quality school supplies, that are shipped right to your door.