Local tanning salon says social distancing has always been their practice; ready to re-open when allowed

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spring, so far, hasn’t lent itself to many opportunities to lay out in the sun. A local indoor tanning salon chain says they’re ready to help, as soon as they can reopen.

Vincent Crisafulli, CEO of Saint Croix Tan, which has locations all over the Capital Region, says they’re ready to reopen as soon as they’re allowed, citing that he believes indoor tanning has always exceeded the criteria for operating under guidelines we’re seeing many businesses adjusting to lately.

“Indoor tanning, and specifically, our company,” Crisafulli tells News10, “has always been about social distancing and disinfecting. Clients walking into our salons have minimal interaction….and they’re assigned to their own individual tanning room, which is, minimally, six feet away from the next tanning room.”

Crisafulli went on to say that his salons will be adopting masks for employees, installing plexiglass shields at the front desk, and eliminating the finger scan-in system. He says he hasn’t gotten any guidance about which phase indoor tanning falls under in terms of New York’s phases to reopen, but he thinks businesses like his should be included early on. He says he has everything in place for a quick opening if the opportunity arises.