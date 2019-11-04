Local students participate in anti-bullying songwriting workshop

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From writing to performing, students at the Woodland Hill Montessori School are getting a creative lesson in kindness through songwriting.

Teaching Artist Brian Chevalier bringing his program, Dignity for All Students, to the Lower Elementary (1st–3rd grade), Upper Elementary (4th-6th grade), and Middle School (7th and 8th) classroom this week.

In his songwriting workshops, students touch on messages of civility, tolerance, and diversity. The goal is that through brainstorming and singing messages of positivity, students will learn to be more accepting of other peoples’ point of views.

Brian Chevalier will return to the school next week to record the final versions of the songs they create. The school can then use and play the song at future events.