ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the deadline to pass the state budget approaches, Governor Hochul is planning to propose changes to the state’s bail reform laws, according to a report from the New York Post. Local sheriffs in the Capital Region say the proposed steps would be a step in the right direction.

Governor Hochul will reportedly lay out a 10-point plan to change certain aspects of bail reform and other criminal justice laws in the state.

“I applaud her for giving us at least the ability to push forward some changes that I think will help public safety in the entire state, not just our county,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

One aspect will reportedly give judges more discretion for ordering bail, a move commended by Apple, “Give the judges the ability that, if that person needs to go in, look at their dangerousness, look at their criminal behavior, look at their criminal history, and if they feel they need to go in, they go in.”

Other changes would include making more gun-related offenses subject to bail and making changes to the “raise the age” statute, which raised the age of criminal responsibility in New York to 18.

Like Apple, Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says these proposals would be a step in the right direction, “I think that she’s recognizing that there was a lot was changed rapidly, that can be peeled back a little bit that makes more sense.”

At the conclusion of her COVID briefing Monday afternoon, Governor Hochul answered questions about the proposals and the budget, which according to the New York Post, would include these proposals.

“I have also the safety of New Yorkers at stake, as well as protecting the rights of individuals that are accused of crimes. I will strike the right balance in what we’re doing here, and I feel confident in that,” the governor said.

But some state lawmakers, including Assemblymember Chantel Jackson, who attended a criminal justice rally in Albany Monday morning, don’t want to see bail reform addressed in the budget, “You want to talk bail reform, we can talk about that after we finish passing the budget,” said the Bronx assemblymember.

During her briefing Monday, Governor Hochul said she will not negotiate the budget in public.