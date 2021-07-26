Local restaurant owner serves up a piece of pizza with some generosity

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the restaurant industry continues to deal with short staffing and limited schedules, one local restaurant owner served up a piece of pizza with a side order of generosity.

Even with pandemic restrictions lifted, many restaurants are desperately trying to stay afloat.

“The industry is hard, it’s a young man’s game and you’re on your feet all day long. It’s a tough one,” said. Frank Scavio.

Frank Scavio is the owner of Paesans Pizza. The Lake George Beach Club is one of the many establishments in the Capital District that sells frozen pizza from Paesans Pizza.

Scavio and his family decided to make a dinner trip to Lake George to do a secret shopper review with his waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anuziato.

With “just one bite,” Raffaele gave his score 8.4, not knowing who Scavio was. After a quick introduction Raffaele was quite surprised.

But Scavio was not just there to evaluate the quality of his pizza. He had bigger intentions of supporting local businesses and those who work there.

“I saw the number, and I really didn’t know what to say. In that tip column, he left $1,840. He told me the $840, which I gave him as a rating was for me, and the other $1,000 was for the rest of the restaurant,” said Raffaele.

An $840 tip Raffaele says he was competely blown away and forever thankful for Scavio.

“To see a local restaurant owner support other local businesses, especially in a time like this, is amazing. I’m still kinda in shock about it,” said Raffaele.

“It was also something great for me to do with my kids here and to show them that when someone is in need to pay it forward,” said Scavio.

Scavio says you don’t have to tip as much as he did but everything helps. Raffaele says he is taking one important lesson as well.

“Everyone needs to pay their bills and feed their family. So my plan is to pay it forward as well,” said Raffaele.

Scavio says it’s important to show appreciation for all those in the hospitality industry and bring awareness to this issue.