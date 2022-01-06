Local professor says Capitol riot not unexpected

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Much of the political and cultural polarization that was evidenced at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 still exists today, and according to a local expert, it will remain for some time.

Ryane Straus is a professor of political science at the College of Saint Rose. She said the riot was not an unexpected and random event.

Straus said it was the effects of movements that have happened in the U.S. for decades. She said it started in the Nixon years, but that was a different era.

“Until Trump, things were a bit more hidden, a bit more — not underground — but not as public,” she explained. “Trump was the movement that allowed many people in these movements to make their views much more public, and they did that because he did it.”

Straus said one thing Congress can do to help secure our democracy is to pass voting rights legislation.