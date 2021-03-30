Local organizations give out vaccine doses

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People 30 years and older were able start to scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Tuesday. But it can be a waiting game, as appointments can be hard to come by.

Local organizations in the Capital Region are working together to get shots in arms in more familiar locations. They also want to overcome any vaccine hesitancy.



The wait is finally over for Delmar Family Medicine. Dr. Peter Forman said it was a day of new beginnings and new doses.

“It has been a long time coming, but we are very excited to have gotten our first 200 doses,” said Dr. Forman.

Dr. Forman said they have been reaching out to their patents first to see who needs the vaccine. Then they will open it up to the public and people can start scheduling on their website. He said many people are preferring to go their family doctor to get a shot than a mass vaccination site.

“One of my patients today was on the fence whether she was going to get it or not. She was like, if you tell me, it’s okay, then I feel better about it. I believe bringing the vaccines to the level of primary care is very important,” said Dr. Forman.

“Fortunately, we received about 1,200 doses and I haven’t even received the shipment yet. The doses are on it’s way for tomorrow, and we already allocated every single dose,” said Jagat Patel, Owner of Crestwood Pharmacy.

Crestwood Pharmacy in Albany will be distributing the 1,200 doses to pop-up vaccine sites across the Capital Region. Patel said pharmacies have been working with vaccines for years and they are ready to vaccinate the rest of the population.

“We know how to reach out to people. We know their side effects, their allergies, and a lot of our patients we know what to look out for,” said Patel.

The first allocation of the 1,200 doses will be administered at the Hindu Temple Society and Cultural Center in Loudonville this upcoming weekend. Chairman Tarun Narravula said the site will be available for members only and then the public can sign up online.

Narravula said places of worship are great places to hold vaccination sites.

“Because friends will tell somebody to come and then they will come together. By having people come out and spreading the word, it will get it done. It’s going to be much faster and much more effective,” said he.

Appointments at these sites might not be open this week to the general public, but plans are being made in the future.