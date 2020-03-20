Local nursing student stresses importance of signing up for reserve staff list

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a tweet sent by Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday night, he asked for help from recently retired health care professionals, current nursing students and qualified staff to be part of a reserve staff if the need arises.

Once she heard the call the governor put out, Samantha Loucks, Fulton-Montgomery Community College nursing student, quickly signed up. She was one of 30,000 people who have responded to the call.

“If it’s a matter of getting someone up to go walk to the bathroom while they go and take care of someone else, I mean every little thing can help them,” she said.

As more testing is conducted, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State continues to rise. The state is taking steps to collect applications from a reserve staff if the need for more health care professionals is necessary.

She said a reserve list of workers will be crucial to help treat patients in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

“If you are increasing their patient ratio by 50 percent or more to help accomodate these sick people, you’re going to need more staff,” she said.

In a time of uncertainty and confusion surrounding the global health crisis, Loucks said the willingness to go above and beyond to help people is needed now more than ever.

“If you have a good baseline of medicine and you have the capabilities to go out and help, it would definitely be beneficial that if you have the ability to help to go and help,” she said.

The state developed a webpage with more information for those interested in applying.

The call is for recently retired health professionals and School of Public Health, School of Medicine, or School of Nursing Administrators.

For more information: CLICK HERE.

URGENT!



NYS is calling on recently retired health care professionals to sign up to be part of a reserve staff if the need arises.



We also need qualified medical and nursing school students & staff.



Enlist today: https://t.co/4LJxeIdhRE



📢Please share far and wide.📢 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

LATEST STORIES: