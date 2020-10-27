Local neighbors react to Keith Raniere being put away for 120 years

HALFMOOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NXIVM founder and leader Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Residents in Raniere’s former neighborhood in Halfmoon say they finally feel a sense of security.

It has been nearly three years since Raniere was running his operation that included claims of sex trafficking, branding humans and forced labor.

Throughout the investigation, NEWS10 has been keeping an eye on several Halfmoon properties with connections to Keith Raniere and NXIVM. People in the Knox Woods neighborhood they are happy this chapter has finally come to a close.

“I’m glad this is all going to be over with. I’m happy because I never again want to see any of them in my neighborhood again,” said Anne, Knox Woods resident.

Anne spoke to News10 previously back when Raniere was first arrested. She says the last time she saw him was two days before he fled to Mexico. Raniere was helping her shovel snow and told her she shouldn’t be out late at night walking her dog.

“Keith said I don’t like the idea of you walking your dog late at night by yourself. I said why and he said because there is a lot of weirdos out.

Anne says she always felt something was off about him.

“So I looked at him and I said I have been doing this for years in this neighborhood. He saids well if you need me I will protect you. I looked at him again and he said you know where I live, knock at my door,” said she.

According to Saratoga County Property Tax Assessment Roles, Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman still owns a condo in the Knox Woods neighborhood. That condo is vacant. She has been sentenced to 81 months in prison for her role in NXIVM.

News10 found out that Raniere’s former townhome is being rented and no one was home.

Other properties linked to NXIVM members such as co-founder and president Nancy Salzman remain vacant.

All together people living in the quiet community of Knox Woods say they are ready to move on and put the darkness behind them.

It’s hard for me to believe that this was going on right under our noses here,” said Anne.

LATEST STORIES