Local neighborhood paves the way for new sidewalks

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many students in a Scotia neighborhood walk to their nearby elementary school The problem is they don’t have a safe way to do that because there are no sidewalks. After 30 years of asking, neighbors are finally getting their wish.

Neighbors said it has been a step-by-step process to pave the way for new sidewalks.

“Sometimes if a car was coming by, I had to step in the grass just to avoid it,” said Anna Warnock, a student.

“It’s really hard for even a bus and a car to get past each other. Its’ a real bottle neck so trying to fit humans in that picture was a recipe for disaster,” said Glenn Warnock, Scotia resident.

For two years Glenn and Dyana Warnock have been navigating the flow of buses and cars every morning walking their 7-year-old daughter Anna to Sacandaga Elementary School.

The Warnocks said adding sidewalks came down to a life-or-death situation.

“It was only a matter of time until somebody was going to get hit, get hurt badly or anything worse. It’s just good the addition of sidewalks is coming now and not wait until something happens,” said Glenn Warnock.

“We did save a life and I do believe that. We’ll never know that for sure but I’m just glad it’s going to be safer for everybody,” said Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle.

For decades parents and local officials have pushed to make the route to school safer.

“We have been asking for 30 years to get this fixed and I said we will figure it out and we finally did,” said Supervisor Koetzle.

Now with a changing neighborhood and younger families like the Warnocks, the installation of sidewalks has become a reality.

After 30 years of asking and with the help of state money, sidewalks will be put on Broad Street in the next month or so.

With her pink backpack in hand, Anna will make her way safely back to school in the fall. Her parents said their minds will finally be at ease for the first time in years.

“We’ll hopefully be comfortable enough in the next year or two to go ahead and let them walk together in a group on the sidewalks to school,” said Dyana Warnock.

Glenville Supervisor Koetzle said parents are also expected to breathe a sigh of relief with sidewalks planned for two additional locations, including on Alplaus Avenue near Glencliff Elementary School in Rexford and O’Rourke Middle School in Burnt Hills.