Local municipalities issue indoor mask guidance

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Great Barrington Board of Health has issued a public health advisory to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Great Barrington is encouraging residents, tourists, and employees to mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“I think it’s a good idea,” says Alford resident Lynn Maier. Many people say they have no problem masking up. “…When I feel it’s encouraged or if it’s necessary,” adds Pittsfield resident Robert Scott.

According to the CDC, many Capital Region counties fall under the substantial level of community COVID transmission. Berkshire County also falls in the same category. The CDC says residents in the counties that fall under the ‘substantial’ level are encouraged to wear a mask indoors.

Health officials from Great Barrington say the town has a higher than state average of elder residents and is a hub for visitors, this was a reason why the advisory was issued. “There are other people that can get [COVID], and you have children who cannot get vaccinated, we want to take care of those children,” says Lynn Maier.

In Albany, if you got the shot or not, the city is now requiring everyone to wear a mask while inside all city buildings. “We have to protect our workers, we have to protect people coming into our buildings, I made the decision with our senior leadership team go back to wear masks in city buildings,” says Mayor Sheehan.

The City of Pittsfield currently does not a mask mandate issued. However, Pittsfield city officials strongly encourage employees and the public to adhere to the recent mask advisory issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on July 30th.

