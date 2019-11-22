Local movie ‘Catching Up’ premieres in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Park Theater in Glens Falls Thursday evening, four movies produced and filmed in the area premiered to a sold-out crowd.

The main feature of the night ‘Catching Up’ was filmed this past May in Glens Falls and Queensbury. The movie stars Carmen Lookshire, Gilda ‘Gem’ Caruso, Chris Gaunt and “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond.

Produced by New Light Media Films, the movie is about a mother leaving her family to become a singing sensation, then years later she reunites with her estranged family to realize her daughter has the same musical talent.

In addition to ‘Catching Up,’ ‘La Transazione’ (The Transaction), Dementia and Welcome Home (Season two, Episode 1) premiered.