Local medical expert explains types of masks and their functions

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The three main types of masks are fabric face coverings, surgical masks, and N95 respirators.

“[The N95 masks] are respirators that should really be preserved for the healthcare workers. They filter out about 95% of the particles that you would inhale,” says Jennifer Zelezniak, an instructor at Maria College and mask fitter at St. Peter’s Hospital.

Zelezniak says N95 masks are worn by healthcare workers that are within six feet of patients with a respiratory illness, and performing procedures that are creating increased droplets, like high flow oxygen and CPR.

“It’s not a one size fits all,” Zelezniak explains, “there are certain sizes, shapes, brands, that you have to be fitted for.”

Zelezniak says surgical masks are appropriate to wear when caring for a COVID-19 positive patient in the hospital if the medical care professional is not having close contact with the patient.

“They also made up of special material, same as the N95,” says Zelezniak, “the only difference is they don’t seal to your face.”

According to Zelezniak, both surgical masks and homemade cloth face coverings are more effective in protecting other people from you, rather than the other way around.

“When you cough or sneeze, you’re sneezing into the mask and it’s catching your particles,” Zelezniak explains.

This is an important method in continuing to to slow the spread of the virus, as carriers of COVID-19 can sometimes be unaware they are ill.

The fabric coverings should be a double layer of material and be washed daily.