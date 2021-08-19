Local man rescued from trench days before wedding

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man was saved after spending four hours stuck in a trench. The only trench rescue team in Capital Region worked hard to make sure the man who could keep a very important date.

The man is out of the hospital and is doing well. Because of the trench rescue team, he will stand up for his wedding this weekend.

The Colonie Fire Trench Rescue are not your average firefighters. They are always fighting the clock and working as a team.

“It’s a rescue that doesn’t happen every day and you have to stay sharp to your training,” said Colonie Fire Chief Jeff Kayser.

They are trained in conducting trench rescues. Their skills came in handy on Wednesday night when a 50-year-old man repairing a water pipe became trapped in a 6 ft. trench in waist deep mud.

“I know our guys were in the trench for a long time but there was no way you were going to get them out. You would had to pull them out because they weren’t going to get out until the man got out,” said Jack Moser.

Former Colonie Fire Chief Jack Moser was one of the many men working in the trench. His team stabilized the ground around them, but they faced some challenges.

“The mud kept coming in around him, so we had to find ways to kind of barricade him from the water as we dug it out,” said Moser.

Chief Kayser says rescues could take hours and part of their job is to make victims feel comfortable. In this case, the man’s leg was bent in a way he could not be easily pulled out.

“It takes on a personal level for everybody In the trench,” said Chief Kayser.

“You get kind of close to them and then you kind of bond with them,” said Moser.

It was the epitome of team effort with 70 different firefighters playing a role in removing the man safely from the trench.

“It makes you really feel good when you look back at all the work you did in training and find out hey this really works,” said Moser.