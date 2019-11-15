Local man finds siblings after almost 80 years

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a family reunion decades in the making.

For 78 years, David Benjamin grew up thinking he was an only child and that his father, Hobart Benjamin, died in war.

Fast forward to a month ago when, thanks to a curious cousin’s interest in genealogy, he found out his dad was a traveler and he has multiple siblings.

David’s half-brother, Edward Benjamin, made the trip from Burlington, Mass. to Loudonville on Friday to meet his brother for the first time.

Peter Benjamin, Deanna Benjamin and Edward Benjamin.

Edward grew up with his father, Hobart, in his life. He never knew about David, but he did know he had half-siblings in Canada. He made the visit recently to meet them both, Deanna and Peter Benjamin, in Canada.