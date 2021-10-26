Local man charged with sexually exploiting a child

John Ruthosky Jr., 36, of Guilderland

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man was charged in federal court Monday on charges that he sexually exploited a child.

John Ruthosky, 36, is accused of producing sexually explicit videos of a 7-year-old child on or about October 20, 2021. He waived his right to a detention hearing and will remain detained until trial.

If convicted, he faces 15 to 30 years in jail, a maximum fine of $250,000, and supervised release between five years and life.

Anyone who may have information regarding Ruthosky is asked to call the Homeland Security Investigations’ 24-hour tip line at (866) 347-2423.

